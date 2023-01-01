Luoyang Museum

This huge museum, situated out of the action south of the river, has fascinating displays across two huge floors and is one of the few places where you can get any kind of perspective on ancient Luoyang. There’s an absorbing collection of three-colour Tang dynasty sāncǎi porcelain; the city’s rise is traced through dynastic pottery, bronzeware and other magnificent objects. An audio guide (¥40) is also available. Bring your passport.

Take bus 77 (¥1) from Wangcheng Sq. A taxi from town will cost ¥20; getting a taxi from the museum can be hard without walking 10 minutes to the main road.