Lijing Gate

Originally built in the Sui dynasty, this gate separated the palace area from the city's residential quarters. It was reconstructed in 2002 and renovated in 2014. Up top you'll find the Town God's Temple, the Hall of Nine Dragons (nine well-known emperors), a gallery commemorating the 104 emperors who made Luoyang their capital, and views over the Old Town.
29.7 MILES
The largely rebuilt Shaolin Temple is a commercialised victim of its own incredible success. A frequent target of war, the ancestral home of wǔshù was…
7.87 MILES
The ravaged grottoes at Longmen constitute one of China’s handful of surviving masterpieces of Buddhist rock carving. A sutra in stone, the epic…
4.74 MILES
This superb but little-visited museum has three main exhibits: 20 reconstructed tombs (spanning five main dynasties, or over 1000 years), re-created using…
8.08 MILES
Although its original structures have all been replaced and older Buddhist shrines may have vanished, this vast, active monastery outside Luoyang is…
29.42 MILES
2.88 MILES
This huge museum, situated out of the action south of the river, has fascinating displays across two huge floors and is one of the few places where you…
0.82 MILES
Any Chinese city worth its rice has an Old Town. Within Luoyang’s is this scenic area comprising a plethora of water-banquet restaurants, costume shops…
1.67 MILES
This square is the cacophonous meeting place for locals who come to play chess and cards, practise calligraphy, stroll with grandchildren, play…
1. Mingtang Tiantang Scenic Area
0.67 MILES
It's difficult to miss this enormous pagoda and hall, recreated on the original site of the Ming and Tang palace complex. The most impressive element of…
0.69 MILES
This weathered old tower marks the more authentic (although still heavily touristed) Old Town area.
0.82 MILES
1.67 MILES
5. Eastern Zhou Royal Horse & Chariot Pits
1.68 MILES
A huge statue of six rearing horses marks this two-hall underground museum, where the principal draw is the in-situ remains of a Zhou emperor’s royal…
2.85 MILES
One of Luoyang’s indispensable green lungs, this park is the site of the annual Peony Festival. Unfortunately, the park is also home to a decrepit zoo…
2.88 MILES
4.74 MILES
