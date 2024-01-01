Lijing Gate

Henan

Originally built in the Sui dynasty, this gate separated the palace area from the city's residential quarters. It was reconstructed in 2002 and renovated in 2014. Up top you'll find the Town God's Temple, the Hall of Nine Dragons (nine well-known emperors), a gallery commemorating the 104 emperors who made Luoyang their capital, and views over the Old Town.

