Harbin Culture Park

If culture equals amusement, then the creators of this park have certainly ticked all the right boxes. The 110m high Ferris wheel offers panoramic views of the city, and the Steel Dragon Inverted Coaster is a guaranteed knuckle-whitener, but simply strolling at ground level makes for good people-watching. Look out for the yellow Holy Dormition Church, built in 1908 and once surrounded by Russian graves. The park is in between the Temple of Bliss and the Harbin Confucius Temple.

A taxi here costs ¥12. Bus 53 takes you just past the east entrance of the park (you'll spot the roller-coaster).