Temple of Bliss

Heilongjiang’s largest temple complex has an active Buddhist community in residence, giving it a genuine religious atmosphere despite the ticket sales. There are many large statues here, including Milefo (Maitreya, the Buddha yet-to-come) and the Sakyamuni Buddha. The Seven-Tiered Buddhist Pagoda (七级浮屠塔; Qījí Fútú Tǎ) dates from 1924. There is also the dubious novelty of seeing a temple with a Ferris wheel in the background. The entrance to the complex is on the left at the start of the pedestrian street.

Reach the temple by catching bus 53 (¥1) or a taxi (¥12) from the Zhongyang Dajie area 5km away.