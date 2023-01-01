Harbin Confucius Temple

Harbin

This peaceful temple complex was first built in 1929 and is said to be the largest Confucian temple in northeastern China. Most of what you see now, though, is from a recent restoration. The site also houses the fascinating (and free) Minority Cultures Museum replete with photos and artefacts focusing on indigenous tribes such as the Ewenki. You need a passport to enter.

From Shangzhi Jie (one street east of Zhongyang Dajie), take bus 53 to the Hagongcheng Daxue stop (哈工程大学) and then it's a 1km walk east to the temple. A taxi here costs ¥12.

