Built in 1935, this attractive red-brick Orthodox church isn't as photogenic as Harbin's landmark Church of St Sophia, but it still functions (as a Catholic church) and the non-touristy location feels authentic. For a taste of old Harbin, walk a short way north past the old tram shelter along Guogeli Dajie to Gogol Bookshop, and admire its gorgeous period interior. There is a cafe inside and a Russian restaurant on the 3rd floor.

If you're game, keep walking all the way to Dongdazhi Jie (1km), then turn right and eventually you'll get to a cluster of three more old churches, including a former German Lutheran church. To get to St Alexeevsky Church, take bus 8 south along Diduan Jie (which is on the east side of St Sophia Church Sq) and get off at the Gexin Jie (革新街) stop. A taxi from St Sophia costs ¥15.