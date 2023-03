Best seen illuminated at night, this tree-lined promenade, dotted with statues, historic buildings, playgrounds and cafes, runs along part of the 42km-long embankment built to curb the unruly Songhua River and is a pleasant spot to escape the hubbub of the city. The Flood Control Monument from 1958 commemorates the thousands of people who died in years past when the river overflowed its banks.

Boat rides along the river and to/from Sun Island also depart from various points along the park.