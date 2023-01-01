Attached to the Harbin Main Synagogue, this was the first Jewish middle school in the Far East, and has been immaculately restored and reopened as the Glasnov School of Music, a private performing arts academy.

The school and concert hall is part of a drive to rejuvenate Harbin's classical music heritage. China's first symphony orchestra was founded in Harbin at the turn of the 20th century, while the original Glazunov Conservatory of Music was set up here by a Russian violinist in 1925. In 2010, Harbin was named Unesco City of Music.