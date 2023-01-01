Sangke Grasslands

Expanses of open grassland dotted with Tibetans and their grazing yak herds highlight a trip to the village of Sangke, 14km from Xiahe. Development has turned the area into a bit of a small circus, complete with touristy horse rides and fake yurts, but there is good hiking in the nearby hills and you can keep going to more distant and pristine grasslands in the direction of Amchog.

You can cycle to Sangke from Xiahe in about one hour. A taxi costs ¥50 return, or ¥250 for an English-speaking guide and driver; enquire at Snowy Mountain Cafe. The grasslands are lushest in summer. If you want to spend more time up here, the Nirvana Resort and the Norden Camp are both here.