Tucked away down the backstreets of Xiahe not far from Labrang Monastery, Snowland Art is a family-style fine art and handicrafts training school set up by the infinitely resourceful and inspiring Canadian artist Kristel Ouwehand (Tenzin Dolma). Tenzin has sought to bring quality and very high standards back to local Tibetan art, through the fostering of skills and ethics in a supportive environment.