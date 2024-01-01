Nunnery

Gansu

This nunnery is on the hill above the Tibetan part of Xiahe. The outer kora (pilgrim path) begins just to the left of here.

  • Labrang Lamasery, Gansu, China

    Labrang Monastery

    0.62 MILES

    With its succession of squeaking prayer wheels (3km in total), hawks circling overhead and the throb of Tibetan longhorns resonating from the surrounding…

  • Snowland Art

    Snowland Art

    0.94 MILES

    Tucked away down the backstreets of Xiahe not far from Labrang Monastery, Snowland Art is a family-style fine art and handicrafts training school set up…

  • Milarepa Palace Buddhist Temple

    Milarepa Palace Buddhist Temple

    26.62 MILES

    A towering nine-storey layer cake of a temple, the Milarepa Palace is both deeply steeped in mystery and unusual in the Tibetan world as different…

  • Gongtang Pagoda

    Gongtang Pagoda

    0.3 MILES

    With an interior splashed with murals and illuminated by a combination of yak-butter candles and electric lamps, the golden 31m-tall Gongtang Pagoda is a…

  • Ganjia Grasslands

    Ganjia Grasslands

    14.68 MILES

    The Ganjia Grasslands, 34km from Xiahe, aren’t as pretty as those at nearby Sangke, but there is more to explore. From Xiahe a bumpy road crosses the…

  • Sangke Grasslands

    Sangke Grasslands

    7.01 MILES

    Expanses of open grassland dotted with Tibetans and their grazing yak herds highlight a trip to the village of Sangke, 14km from Xiahe. Development has…

  • Barkhang

    Barkhang

    0.65 MILES

    The three-storey Barkhang serves as the monastery’s traditional printing temple. With rows upon rows of more than 20,000 wood blocks for printing, it’s…

  • Hall of Hayagriva

    Hall of Hayagriva

    0.56 MILES

    A repository of vivid and bright murals, the hall encapsulates a startlingly fierce 12m-high effigy of Hayagriva – a wrathful manifestation of the usually…

