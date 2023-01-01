With an interior splashed with murals and illuminated by a combination of yak-butter candles and electric lamps, the golden 31m-tall Gongtang Pagoda is a perennial favourite with visitors. Follow the stairs up various levels to the roof for views across the monk-dotted monastery backdropped by staggering mountains.

At the rear on the ground floor, look for a Sleeping Buddha (卧佛, Wòfó), which depicts Sakyamuni on the cusp of entering nirvana.

The entrance faces the river and you buy your ticket from the attendant at the gate. If you follow the southern part of the kora (pilgrim path), you will pass it.