Beijing Chuandixia Ancient Village one day Tour Include Chinese Dumpling Dinner

Pickup from your hotel at 08:30 am and drive to Cuandixia Village. It takes one and half hour to arrive at Cuandixia Village from Beijing city. When you arrive there You will first be attracted by its dainty landscapes. Situated in the deep valleys, the village is circled by green pines and verdant cypresses, which make a pleasant shade all around. Green mountains surrounded, streams flowing though, birds flying with melodious sound, the village gives a particular peace.The village layout merges with the terrain of slopes, very harmonic and orderly. When you walk on the old pavements and see the courtyards built one by one, the old Beijing people’s life will come into your mind: a courtyard is surrounded by four houses; a number of courtyards make up of hutongs (alleys). The houses were built with wood and stones, and the steep stairs and streets are paved with rocks; all is so natural and simple.The village’s integration architectural style with the poetic nature expresses the villagers’ love of beauty and reflects the village’s culture - a pursuit of harmony between human and nature, human and human.You will also enjoy a homemade chinese local food for you lunch. Enjoy a homemade chinese family style lunch which you will never imagine before. Your guide will help you to order the food according to your request.After walking arround 1,5 hours in Chuandixia Village you will know more about chinese ancient dynasty and also chinese culture. You will finish this one day trip arround 2 PM and you will be drop off at your hotel in Beijing city.