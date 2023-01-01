The original Mongol town of Bayanhot was centred on this 18th-century temple. Completed in 1742, it once housed 200 lamas; around 30 are resident here now. The Hall of the Three Buddhas is an authentic and dusty shrine housing its namesake trinity of Buddha in various incarnations, while the Money God Temple, in one of the side halls, sees the shining Money God himself, flanked by ferocious Tibetan Buddhist deities, gazing out over flickering, burning wicks suspended in oil.

The main hall at the rear is the Great Treasure Hall.