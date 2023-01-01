St Joseph Catholic Church

Detached and alone, this twin-spired, brick-built church is quite a sight as you head towards town from the long-distance bus station. Of recent construction, it's a welcoming place with a pure white interior and paintings depicting the Stations of the Cross on the walls; plentiful wall radiators keep it cosy in winter. Built for a sizeable congregation, the church has a small side chapel too, with Christian literature in Chinese scattered about.

The gate may appear shut, but you can slide the bolt and walk in, where you may meet the welcoming priest, Father Peter.