Valparaíso to Santiago: One-Way or Round-Trip Private Transfer
Book your private departure transfer from Valparaíso Cruise Terminal to Santiago hotel or International Airport and enjoy a stress-free way to end your vacation! When you leave the Cruise Terminal, avoid the stress and confusion. Instead, relax and let your professional driver get you to the airport in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a professional transfer service while you sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!When making a booking for this private transfer, choose one-way or round-trip service. You will need to advise your cruise/flight details. Your transfer will be confirmed intermediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Valparaiso or Viña Del Mar Transfer to Santiago
For a hassle-free transfer from Valparaiso or Viña Del Mar to Santiago de Chile Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport or hotel, book this economical transportation service.You can choose the departure time for 90% of services, from your hotel in Valparaiso or Viña del Mar, however, we recommend the assigned time. Also in some cases we may adjust the routes of the transfer to your interests.You will be able to enjoy a beautiful view on your way to the Chilean coast.The duration of the transfer is approximately 2 hours, but it'll depend of the traffic of the day.You must tell us where is your destination in Santiago so we can confirm your booking.
Horseback Riding Tour in the Chilean Precordillera from Valparaiso
This tour has a morning and an afternoon start time. The morning start time begins at 11:00am while the afternoon tour begins at 4pm. You can choose to arrive at the meeting point in Valparaiso at Plaza Sotomayor at 9:30am or at 2:30pm (depending on your selected start time) or you can also head straight to the ranch at either 10:00am or 3:00pm. Once you arrive at the ranch, we'll provide you with your riding equipment including chaps and a helmet. We'll then move to the corral where you'll receive a brief introductory instruction and have some time to practice with your horse.After you've gotten comfortable with your horse, we'll begin our tour into the hills. While riding you'll get to see the native flora & fauna of central Chile--you may even spot a Black-chested Buzzard-Eagle! Your professional German guides, who also speak English and Spanish, will accompany you to make sure you have a memorable and safe experience. The tour will take you up to a gorgeous lookout point where you'll get to see the beautiful valleys and landscapes.We'll provide water and fruit along the way for your refreshment. Once we've returned to the ranch, you will have some time to relax and enjoy the all-year sunny weather before leaving back to Valparaiso or surrounding areas.
Private City Tour of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar
The tour starts by getting to know Valparaíso in the company of our local guides who know every corner of this beautiful port of striking morphology, beautiful architecture and unique transportation.Visit the most emblematic hills, such as Cerro Alegre and Cerro Concepción, by using their traditional lifts. Then the tour visits the house-museum La Sebastiana, which belonged to the famous Chilean poet and literature Nobel Prize winner, Pablo Neruda (ticket included).After our visit in Valparaíso, we continue to Viña del Mar, place known as the "Garden City" because of the large quantity of green areas, flowers and large parks. The city is also known for its beautiful beaches, extensive coastal areas with high buildings and varied entertainment places. Viña del Mar has become one of the most touristic and most internationally renowned cities of Chile.We will also get to know the iconic Reloj de Flores (Flower Clock), the Casino and the famous Reñaca Beach, then we will have a short walk on the sand.See the Museo Fonk (Fonk museum, optional, where you can see and photograph a Moai brought from Easter Island. Visit the city´s palaces and the Quinta Vergara, a place known for its international song festival.Remember it's a private service, so we can organize specific itineraries according to your needs.
Horseback Riding and Ranch Day Trip with Lunch from Valparaiso
Your horseback riding adventure starts off with meeting the group at the designated meeting point in Valparaiso or arriving to the ranch on your own. You'll get set up with your riding equipment before proceeding to the practice corral. There, you'll receive a brief introduction and safety briefing. Before beginning, you'll have time to get to know your horse so that both of you can enjoy the ride.After you're all equipped, informed and comfortable, set off into the gorgeous hills of Quebrada Escobares. During the ride, you'll come across typical flora and fauna of Chile's central area including many plants used for holistic healing and a wide range of bird species! Your guides are professionals who speak Spanish, German, and English and will accompany you up to a gorgeous look-out point where you can relax and take in the amazing landscapes. You will be provided with water and fruit for your refreshment and hydration.Once you return to the ranch, you'll enjoy an authentic countryside barbecue, with typical Chilean ingredients such as home-made bread, chorizos, pebre, different meats, grilled vegetables and salads. After lunch, feel free to jump into our refreshing outdoor pool and sunbathe in the all-year round sunny weather!Relax and enjoy this sunny area before leaving back to Valparaiso. This tour also includes a free photo service so you'll always remember your adventure.
San Antonio Cruise Port Transfer to Santiago Hotel or Airport
