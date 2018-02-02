Horseback Riding Tour in the Chilean Precordillera from Valparaiso

This tour has a morning and an afternoon start time. The morning start time begins at 11:00am while the afternoon tour begins at 4pm. You can choose to arrive at the meeting point in Valparaiso at Plaza Sotomayor at 9:30am or at 2:30pm (depending on your selected start time) or you can also head straight to the ranch at either 10:00am or 3:00pm. Once you arrive at the ranch, we'll provide you with your riding equipment including chaps and a helmet. We'll then move to the corral where you'll receive a brief introductory instruction and have some time to practice with your horse.After you've gotten comfortable with your horse, we'll begin our tour into the hills. While riding you'll get to see the native flora & fauna of central Chile--you may even spot a Black-chested Buzzard-Eagle! Your professional German guides, who also speak English and Spanish, will accompany you to make sure you have a memorable and safe experience. The tour will take you up to a gorgeous lookout point where you'll get to see the beautiful valleys and landscapes.We'll provide water and fruit along the way for your refreshment. Once we've returned to the ranch, you will have some time to relax and enjoy the all-year sunny weather before leaving back to Valparaiso or surrounding areas.