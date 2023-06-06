Viña Del Mar

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A historic castle overlooking the sea in Vina del Mar, Chile

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Clean and orderly Viña del Mar is a sharp contrast to the charming jumble of neighboring Valparaíso. Manicured boulevards lined with palm trees, stately palaces, a sprawling public beach and beautiful expansive parks have earned it the nickname of Ciudad Jardín (Garden City). Its official name, which means 'Vineyard by the Sea,' stems from the area's colonial origins as the hacienda of the Carrera family. Not many foreign travelers stay here, opting instead for a day trip from Valparaíso. Nevertheless, Viña remains a popular weekend and summer destination for well-to-do Santiaguinos – and the carrete (partying) here is first rate.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Botanical gardens of Viña del Mar, Chile.

    Jardín Botánico Nacional

    Viña Del Mar

    There are over 3000 plant species in the nearly 400 hectares of parkland that comprise Chile's Jardín Botánico Nacional. It's 8km southeast of the city…

  • Parque Quinta Vergara

    Parque Quinta Vergara

    Viña Del Mar

    Nowhere is Viña's nickname of the 'Garden City' better justified than at the magnificently landscaped Parque Quinta Vergara, which you enter from…

  • Cerro Castillo

    Cerro Castillo

    Viña Del Mar

    A fantastic barrio for an afternoon stroll, with lovingly restored mansions, great city lookouts, a small 'castle' and the summer palace of the President…

  • Castillo Wulff

    Castillo Wulff

    Viña Del Mar

    Pretty Castillo Wulff, built by a prominent Valparaíso businessman in the early 20th century, hangs out over the sea: pass through the art exhibitions to…

  • Artequin

    Artequin

    Viña Del Mar

    This children's museum has plenty of play areas and a big workshop for art classes. There are a few reproductions of masterpieces from the 15th to 20th…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Viña Del Mar

Embalse el Yeso is a reservoir located in the Chilean Andes.

Wildlife & Nature

Family-friendly trips from Santiago

Feb 2, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Viña Del Mar with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Viña Del Mar