Nowhere is Viña's nickname of the 'Garden City' better justified than at the magnificently landscaped Parque Quinta Vergara, which you enter from Errázuriz at the south end of Libertad (here called Eduardo Grove). It once belonged to one of the city's most illustrious families, the Alvares-Vergaras.

Their residence was the Venetian neo-Gothic-style Palacio Vergara, which later housed an interesting collection of 17th- to 19th-century European and Chilean art at the Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes. Unfortunately, the museum was badly damaged in the 2010 earthquake and was closed indefinitely at the time of writing pending a drawn-out restoration process.