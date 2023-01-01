Musée J Armand Bombardier

This eccentric little museum is named after Joseph Armand Bombardier, the inventor of the Ski-Doo (snowmobile). Also known ambitiously as the Museum of Ingenuity, here you'll see early models of the Ski-Doo (and amusing historic clips of how they looked in action), the original workshop where they were developed, and a collection of contemporary and vintage snowmobiles. Tours of the plant, which also churns out ATVs and Sea-Doos, are offered as well (for an additional $17).