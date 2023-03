If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University, founded in 1843 and modeled after Oxford and Cambridge in England. The campus' architectural highlight is St Mark's Chapel 8:30am to 6pm, from noon Sun) built in 1857, richly decorated with carved pews and stained-glass windows.