This center offers an engaging introduction to the town's history and includes exhibitions on the odd Loyalist-Francophone identity of the Eastern Townships region.
La Société d'Histoire de Sherbrooke
Eastern Townships
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.63 MILES
Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…
18.6 MILES
Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge…
15.1 MILES
Each summer this renowned music academy, dating back to 1951, hosts the Festival Orford Musique, a celebration of music and art that features more than 60…
3.53 MILES
If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University,…
15.27 MILES
Just outside the town of Magog, Mont Orford (853m) dominates the lush Parc National du Mont Orford. In winter the park is a cross-country and downhill…
0.92 MILES
South of all the sights, Rivière Magog flows into the pretty Lac des Nations, which is surrounded by a scenic paved trail perfect for walking, in-line…
21.09 MILES
This eccentric little museum is named after Joseph Armand Bombardier, the inventor of the Ski-Doo (snowmobile). Also known ambitiously as the Museum of…
0.22 MILES
Quietly overlooking the action from its hilltop perch is the Cathédrale St-Michel, a monumental granite, Gothic-style edifice.
