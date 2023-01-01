Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture, including a hallway awash in colorful tiles and a lofty church with exposed structural beams and brick walls. If you can, visit at 7:30am, 11am or 5pm, when the monks practice Gregorian chanting, famous throughout Québec. Equally famous are the monks' apple cider and finely made cheeses, available from the abbey's shop.

There’s a hostel for men here and another for women at a nearby nunnery.