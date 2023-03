One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as captions in the vineyards explaining the grape varieties and how they grow. Tours of the vineyards are offered, and lunch is served at Le Tire-Bouchon, the great little on-site restaurant. The vineyard is a 30 minute drive from Sutton.