Award-winning Domaine Pinnacle, the world's largest cidre de glace (ice-cider) producer, sits among century-old orchards just outside of Frelighsburg, 1¼ hours southeast of Montréal. The cider is made from apples that are allowed to stay on the tree long after the first frost, then pressed and cold fermented for months.
Domaine Pinnacle
Eastern Townships
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.03 MILES
Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…
26.64 MILES
Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…
26.68 MILES
Producing several award-winning varietals – including an exquisite ice wine and the mulled spiced wine affectionately known as Glögg – this winery and…
3.14 MILES
A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…
6.7 MILES
One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…
28.88 MILES
Tool around the loop road hugging the coast, stopping at this Catholic shrine on the site of Fort St Anne, Vermont’s oldest settlement. Though it is…
Musée Historique du Comté de Brome
18.99 MILES
The exhibits at this museum include a recreated general store and courthouse (Sunday only) and, incongruously, a WWI Fokker D-VII plane. An on-site,…
22.2 MILES
More than 1000 vendors set up here, attracting thrifty weekend treasure-hunters from near and far. If anything else, it's a fascinating peek into the…
Nearby Eastern Townships attractions
3.14 MILES
A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…
6.7 MILES
One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…
3. Musée Historique du Comté de Brome
18.99 MILES
The exhibits at this museum include a recreated general store and courthouse (Sunday only) and, incongruously, a WWI Fokker D-VII plane. An on-site,…
22.2 MILES
More than 1000 vendors set up here, attracting thrifty weekend treasure-hunters from near and far. If anything else, it's a fascinating peek into the…
26.64 MILES
Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…
26.68 MILES
Producing several award-winning varietals – including an exquisite ice wine and the mulled spiced wine affectionately known as Glögg – this winery and…
27.03 MILES
Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…
27.37 MILES
The town of Granby is known far and wide in Québec as the home of this zoo, with its 1000-plus animals including reptiles, gorillas and elephants. One of…