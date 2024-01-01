Domaine Pinnacle

Eastern Townships

Award-winning Domaine Pinnacle, the world's largest cidre de glace (ice-cider) producer, sits among century-old orchards just outside of Frelighsburg, 1¼ hours southeast of Montréal. The cider is made from apples that are allowed to stay on the tree long after the first frost, then pressed and cold fermented for months.

  • Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    27.03 MILES

    Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…

  • Burton Island State Park

    Burton Island State Park

    26.64 MILES

    Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…

  • Boyden Valley Winery

    Boyden Valley Winery

    26.68 MILES

    Producing several award-winning varietals – including an exquisite ice wine and the mulled spiced wine affectionately known as Glögg – this winery and…

  • Frelighsburg

    Frelighsburg

    3.14 MILES

    A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…

  • Vignoble l’Orpailleur

    Vignoble l’Orpailleur

    6.7 MILES

    One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…

  • St Anne's Shrine

    St Anne's Shrine

    28.88 MILES

    Tool around the loop road hugging the coast, stopping at this Catholic shrine on the site of Fort St Anne, Vermont’s oldest settlement. Though it is…

  • Musée Historique du Comté de Brome

    Musée Historique du Comté de Brome

    18.99 MILES

    The exhibits at this museum include a recreated general store and courthouse (Sunday only) and, incongruously, a WWI Fokker D-VII plane. An on-site,…

  • Bromont Flea Market

    Bromont Flea Market

    22.2 MILES

    More than 1000 vendors set up here, attracting thrifty weekend treasure-hunters from near and far. If anything else, it's a fascinating peek into the…

