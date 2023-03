The town of Granby is known far and wide in Québec as the home of this zoo, with its 1000-plus animals including reptiles, gorillas and elephants. One of the most popular spots is at the bottom of the hippopotamus pool, where you can watch hippos lumber from the ground before they swim past viewing windows. Critics raise concerns about animals such as kangaroos having to cope with Québec's cold. The admission price includes access to an on-site water park.