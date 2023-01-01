Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge. Visitors come for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding in summer, and snow-tubing and snowshoeing in winter. You can also camp or stay in one of the park’s cabins. The surrounding area boasts some of the Eastern Townships’ prettiest scenery, not to mention some wonderful cheesemakers (get the cheese-route brochure from the Coaticook tourist office).

Family-friendly attractions include a minifarm where kids can pet and feed animals and go on pony rides, as well as Foresta Lumina, a summertime evening event in which forest trails are illuminated with colorful lights, creating magical effects.