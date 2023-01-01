Every August, historic Exhibition Place, off Lake Shore Blvd W, is revived for its original purpose: the Canadian National Exhibition. Millions of visitors flood the midway for carnival rides, lumberjack competitions and more good, honest, homegrown fun than a Sunday-school picnic. Other events held here include the Honda Indy Toronto, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and a slew of spectator sports and indie design shows. The Toronto Argonauts also call it home during the football season.

At other times the grounds are often spookily bereft of visitors.

The beaux-arts Victory statue over Princes' Gate has stood proud since Canada's 60th birthday in 1927.