Southwestern Ontario
Arcing around Lake Ontario are a number of the Greater Toronto Area’s 'satellite' cities. Day trip the up-and-coming hip strip of Hamilton, or really escape Toronto’s gravity in the delightful villages of Elora, Fergus and the unique Mennonite settlement of St Jacobs.
For more grit, stop in the thriving university centers of Guelph, Waterloo and London, each with their own appeal if you dig deep. Nearby Stratford, birthplace of Justin Bieber and yet a remarkably cultured country town, is home to a fabulous festival of Shakespearean theater in honor of the bard’s home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
From here, you can head northwest until the farmlands dissolve into the sandy shores of Lake Huron, or follow the dead-flat fields of gold – wheat, corn and everything-growing regions – until you reach the north shore of Lake Erie, the bird and butterfly hub of Point Pelee National Park, and quirky Pelee Island, Canada's southernmost point. The end (or beginning) of the road is in Windsor at the USA border.
Explore Southwestern Ontario
- PPoint Pelee National Park
About 13km southeast of Leamington, this well-loved national park features nature trails, a marsh boardwalk, lookout towers, forests and lovely sandy…
- UUncle Tom's Cabin Historic Site
About 100km northeast of Windsor, this historic site is the location of the clapboard home of Father Josiah Henson, an escaped slave who later became a…
- CChimczuk Museum
Sharing the building with the Art Gallery of Windsor, this remarkable museum unfolds the region's history in an inclusive and in-depth way, integrating…
- SSt Jacobs Farmers Market
This quintessential country market 3km south of town has an earthy soul, and a shiny new face after renovations in 2015 replaced a building gutted by fire…
- Royal Botanical Gardens
Northwest of Hamilton, Canada's largest and most spectacular botanical gardens comprise more than a thousand hectares of trees, flowers and plants,…
- WWoodland Cultural Centre
This well-conceived indigenous cultural center has a performance space, museum and gallery. Though dated in its presentation, the museum provides an…
- WWellington County Museum
A National Historic Site midway between Fergus and Elora, this austere, red-roofed former 'Poor House' provided refuge for the aged and homeless for…
- EElora Gorge Conservation Area
About 2km south of Elora is this photo-worthy plunging limestone canyon through which the Grand River seethes. Easy walks extend to cliff views, caves and…
- Avon River
Stratford's swan-filled Avon River (what else were they going to call it?) flows slowly past the town, with plenty of riverbank lawns on which to chill…
