Saskatoon is full of hidden treasures. Don't be misled by first appearances – head into the downtown core and inner neighborhoods to get a sense of this vibrant city. The majestic South Saskatchewan River winds through downtown, offering beautiful, natural diversions.

Leafy parks and rambling riverside walks help you make the most out of long, sunny summer days, and there are plenty of great spots to stop for a refreshing drink and a chat with locals.

Despite the town's legacy as an 1883 settlement by the 'Temperance Colonization Society' (Ontario's bunch of anti-funsters), Saskatoon knows how to heat up cold winter days and short summer nights, with a proud heritage of local rock and country music and a vibrant live-music scene. Indeed, if you only have time for one Saskatchewan stop, make it Saskatoon.

