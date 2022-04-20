Getty Images/Flickr RF

Îles de la Madeleine

Salt-swept red-dirt islands crusted with fuzzy tufts of grass lie scattered in the Gulf of St Lawrence, and they're a sight to behold. The Îles de la Madeleine (Magdalen Islands), a stringy archipelago that resembles a Mandelbrot set on maps, are 105km north of Prince Edward Island. Between the islands' 350km of beach are iron-rich red cliffs, molded by wind and sea into coves and caves that cry out to be explored by kayak.

As you circle above the crescent beaches on one of the tiny airplanes that fly here, you may wonder how anyone could traverse this windswept chain; in fact, the six largest islands are connected by the 200km-long, classically named Rte 199. It takes a little over an hour to drive from one end of the archipelago to the other, assuming that you don't stop to gawp at the views. Which you will.

Explore Îles de la Madeleine

  • S

    St-Pierre-de-la-Vernière

    Built in 1876, this handsome white church has a checkered history – it's been struck by lightning several times. Locals like to point out that most of the…

  • È

    Ècomusée de la Mi-Carême

    The Catholic tradition of Carnival – a period of masking and celebration before the austere fasting of Lent – has many incarnations around the world, such…

  • P

    Plage de la Grande Échouerie

    Between Pointe de la Grosse Île and Old Harry, the wetlands of the 684-hectare East Point National Wildlife Reserve have the archipelago's most impressive…

  • L

    Le Fumoir d'Antan

    Three generations of the Arseneau family have smoked herring at this traditional smokehouse, where you can learn about the process and taste the goods…

  • L

    Le Site d'Autrefois

    Places such as the Îles de la Madeleine tend to attract eccentric folks, and they don't get much more interesting than flamboyant fisher Claude F…

  • S

    Sandy Hook

    This huge, 12km stretch of windswept sand, accessible via Chemin du Sable, pretty much feels like the edge of the world. Be careful if you swim here, as…

  • M

    Musée de la Mer

    This thoughtful little museum covers Madelinot history, from Jacques Cartier's impressions of walruses to photographic exhibitions on the modern-day seal…

  • B

    Butte Ronde

    A short climb from the car park on Chemin des Échoueries near Cap Alright, the cross-topped Butte Ronde has wonderful views of the lumpy coastline.

  • V

    Veterans Museum & Memorial Park

    Honoring island citizens who lost their lives in WWII, this museum displays relics including 19th-century sailors' tombstones from Île Brion, 16km north –…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Îles de la Madeleine.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Îles de la Madeleine

