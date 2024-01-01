In this art centre, named after a local priest and writer who founded a youth movement here, several galleries show works by artists from around the region.
Carrefour Culturel Paul Médéric
Baie St Paul
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cap Tourmente National Wildlife Area
29.19 MILES
This wildlife sanctuary is home to more than 180 bird species, including the flocks of snow geese that migrate to its wetlands in spring and autumn. It's…
Grosse Île and the Irish Memorial National Historic Site
29.59 MILES
Grosse Île was a major quarantine station for immigrants arriving from Europe from 1832 to 1937. Knowledgeable guides explain the tragic histories lived…
21.55 MILES
One of the most charming provincial museums in Québec, this waterfront gallery portrays the life and times of Charlevoix through a variety of media: from…
18.04 MILES
This unexpected venue in a conventional-looking 19th-century farmhouse was surreptitiously modified by an American bootlegger during the Prohibition…
Observatoire de l'Astroblème de Charlevoix
19.85 MILES
Quite an unusual attraction for adults and kids alike is this observatory, which, through multimedia exhibits, looks at how meteors created the valleys on…
20.78 MILES
This fascinating museum explores the culture of Québec (particularly St Jean Port Joli) via exhibits sourced from thousands of community contributions and…
6.17 MILES
This cider-maker produces several varieties of still and sparkling cider as well as apple spirits and a tasty apple ice wine, all made from island-grown…
8 MILES
You might think you'd have to travel to Australia to spot emus, but this farm raises the tall flightless birds here in Charlevoix, partly for their meat,…
Nearby Baie St Paul attractions
1. Musée d'Art Contemporain de Baie St Paul
0.03 MILES
This architecturally attention-grabbing gallery houses contemporary art by local artists and some photographic exhibits both from its own 3000-piece…
1 MILES
If you want a walk in the woods without leaving town, consider the Boise du Quai, a small, forested, riverside park that's perfect for a quiet stroll. The…
3.33 MILES
Tomato wine? Yes, really. This family run winery in the hills above Baie St Paul produces a dry aperitif wine, an almost cognac-like wine aged in acacia…
4. Cidrerie et Vergers Pedneault
6.17 MILES
This cider-maker produces several varieties of still and sparkling cider as well as apple spirits and a tasty apple ice wine, all made from island-grown…
5. Musée Maritime de Charlevoix
6.79 MILES
Before boarding the ferry on the mainland in St-Joseph-de-la-Rive, drop into Musée Maritime. It details the schooner-building history of a region where it…
6.83 MILES
Économusée Les Moulins has two restored 19th-century mills and exhibits showing how wheat and buckwheat were once ground using grindstones.
8 MILES
You might think you'd have to travel to Australia to spot emus, but this farm raises the tall flightless birds here in Charlevoix, partly for their meat,…
18.04 MILES
This unexpected venue in a conventional-looking 19th-century farmhouse was surreptitiously modified by an American bootlegger during the Prohibition…