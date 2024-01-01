This large, modern facility explores the deep historical and cultural ties this area has to shipbuilding and the sea. You can listen to interesting video interviews with river pilots and others who’ve made their livings on the water. There's a life-size ship to board and lots of hands-on activities that should please youngsters. It's 13km south of St Jean Port Joli.
Musée Maritime du Québec
Québec
