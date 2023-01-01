Musée de Charlevoix

One of the most charming provincial museums in Québec, this waterfront gallery portrays the life and times of Charlevoix through a variety of media: from the impact of the meteors that created the valleys making up the town to the lives of log drivers on the river and the role of folk art in this creative region.

A second gallery focuses on temporary exhibits such as 'Our Summers in Charlevoix' before and after WWII when La Malbaie was one of the most popular summer destinations in the country. The excellent shop sells ceramics, weavings and knitted items.