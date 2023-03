This unexpected venue in a conventional-looking 19th-century farmhouse was surreptitiously modified by an American bootlegger during the Prohibition period of the 1920s. Tours reveal the marvel of secret doorways and hidden chambers intended to deter the morality squad. From 6pm, it turns into a party restaurant where meat feasts are accompanied by Al Capone beer in boot-shaped glasses.

From 9:30pm, there’s boisterous entertainment provided by Joey Tardif et Le Bootlegger House Band.