Welcome to Baie St Paul

Of all the little towns that lie within day-tripping distance of Québec City, this beautiful blend of the outdoors and the bohemian – this is Cirque du Soleil's hometown – may be the most attractive. Not that we recommend day-tripping: if you're coming to Baie St Paul, book a night in a historic house converted into a superb gîte, grab some local cuisine, have a glass of wine and set your watch to the estuarine rhythm of the St Lawrence and Gouffre Rivers as they flow in and out of Baie St Paul.