Best of Prince Edward Island

This tour starts and ends with an overnight stay in Halifax, Nova Scotia. You are then transferred to join up with an escorted coach tour that is already in progress. After your two night stay in Charlottetown, you are transferred back to Halifax while the coach continues on. Monday – DAY 1 – Arrive Halifax, NSArrive in Halifax and check in to your accommodations which are ideally located in the downtown core of this vibrant and cosmopolitan urban centre on the Atlantic Ocean. Tuesday – DAY 2 – Halifax to Charlottetown, PEDepart Halifax on your included transfer to Enfield where you will meet your Tour Director or Driver/Guide and fellow travelers. Learn about the Mi'kmaq people at Millbrook Cultural & Heritage Centre before crossing Confederation Bridge, the world’s longest continuous multi-span bridge, to Prince Edward Island. Check into your Charlottetown accommodations for a two-night stay and enjoy a theatre performance by local entertainers at the Confederation Centre of the Arts (a substitution may be necessary due to the theatre schedule). (Continental Breakfast)Wednesday – DAY 3 – Prince Edward Island TouringEnjoy a free morning in Charlottetown, Canada birthplace, or join a complimentary walking tour of the city. This afternoon, tour the scenic North Shore of the island. Drive by red cliffs, white beaches, gently sloping sand dunes and green fields of Prince Edward Island National Park and visit Anne of Green Gables Heritage Place, the alluring inspiration of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic books. Experience true Maritime hospitality this evening at a traditional hall-style lobster supper. (Breakfast, Dinner)Thursday – DAY 4 – Charlottetown to HalifaxFerry over the Northumberland Strait back to Nova Scotia where you will spend the last evening of your tour in Halifax. (Breakfast)Friday – DAY 5 – Depart HalifaxArrangements end upon check out from the hotel. (Continental Breakfast)