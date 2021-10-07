Toronto Islands

There’s no better place to admire Toronto’s scenic skyline and enjoy a day of biking and beach-going than the Toronto Islands. Just 2km offshore, on a clear day they offer spectacular views back toward the city. Several rustic beaches are accessible via lakeshore bike paths and simple roads; best of all, the islands are car-free except for a few service vehicles. With a historic amusement park and even a petting zoo, things definitely get jammed in summer – and especially on weekends – but indie-minded travelers can still find pockets of true getaway.

Explore Toronto Islands

  • W

    Ward's Island Beach

    Arguably the prettiest beach on the Toronto Islands, this is a long, curving shoreline with tawny sand and views of boats sailing past. Lifeguards are on…

  • H

    Hanlan's Point

    West of Centre Island, the island of Hanlan's Point is named after world-champion sculler 'Ned' Hanlan (1855–1904), a member of the first family to…

  • W

    Ward's Island

    The most residential of the Toronto Islands, Ward's has funky old houses crowded together and narrow pedestrian- and cyclist-only streets. At the island's…

  • C

    Centreville Amusement Park

    From Centre Island ferry terminal, wander past the information booth to quaint Centreville's antique carousel, goofy golf course, miniature train and…

  • G

    Gibraltar Point Beach

    Gibraltar Point is a pleasant little beach backed by small sand dunes and beach grass. It's less frequented than other island beaches, making it a bit…

  • H

    Hanlan's Point Beach

    Beyond the tennis courts and a fragile ecosystem of low-lying dunes sustaining rare species, Hanlan's Point Beach has 'clothing-optional' status,…

  • S

    St Andrew by-the-Lake Anglican Church

    An 1884 Stick-style church with striking stained-glass windows, St Andrew by-the-lake sits at the eastern end of Centre Island. It originally stood near…

  • C

    Centre Island Beach

    On the south side of Centre Island, this is the busiest and least scenic of the islands' beaches. A big, rocky surf break keeps the water calm – perfect…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Toronto Islands.

  • See

    Ward's Island Beach

    Arguably the prettiest beach on the Toronto Islands, this is a long, curving shoreline with tawny sand and views of boats sailing past. Lifeguards are on…

  • See

    Hanlan's Point

    West of Centre Island, the island of Hanlan's Point is named after world-champion sculler 'Ned' Hanlan (1855–1904), a member of the first family to…

  • See

    Ward's Island

    The most residential of the Toronto Islands, Ward's has funky old houses crowded together and narrow pedestrian- and cyclist-only streets. At the island's…

  • See

    Centreville Amusement Park

    From Centre Island ferry terminal, wander past the information booth to quaint Centreville's antique carousel, goofy golf course, miniature train and…

  • See

    Gibraltar Point Beach

    Gibraltar Point is a pleasant little beach backed by small sand dunes and beach grass. It's less frequented than other island beaches, making it a bit…

  • See

    Hanlan's Point Beach

    Beyond the tennis courts and a fragile ecosystem of low-lying dunes sustaining rare species, Hanlan's Point Beach has 'clothing-optional' status,…

  • See

    St Andrew by-the-Lake Anglican Church

    An 1884 Stick-style church with striking stained-glass windows, St Andrew by-the-lake sits at the eastern end of Centre Island. It originally stood near…

  • See

    Centre Island Beach

    On the south side of Centre Island, this is the busiest and least scenic of the islands' beaches. A big, rocky surf break keeps the water calm – perfect…