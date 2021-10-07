There’s no better place to admire Toronto’s scenic skyline and enjoy a day of biking and beach-going than the Toronto Islands. Just 2km offshore, on a clear day they offer spectacular views back toward the city. Several rustic beaches are accessible via lakeshore bike paths and simple roads; best of all, the islands are car-free except for a few service vehicles. With a historic amusement park and even a petting zoo, things definitely get jammed in summer – and especially on weekends – but indie-minded travelers can still find pockets of true getaway.