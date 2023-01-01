Canada Science & Technology Museum

The newly renovated science and technology museum reopened in late 2017, expanding its educational and fun exhibits, which both adults and children will enjoy. A walk through the 'Crazy Kitchen' is a blast: the lopsided galley makes you stumble from start to finish. There are trains out back to enlighten you on the science of coal and steam propulsion and a large display of space technology. There are daily shows during the summer months as well as various special exhibits.