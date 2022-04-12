Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year…
Bruce Peninsula
The Bruce is a 100km limestone outcrop of craggy shorelines and green woodlands at the northern end of the Niagara Escarpment. The finger-like protrusion separates the cooler crystal waters of Georgian Bay from warmer Lake Huron. Owen Sound is the largest regional center, while delightful Tobermory is the reward at the tip of the peninsula.
Explore Bruce Peninsula
- BBruce Peninsula National Park
Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year…
- GGrey Roots Museum & Archives
About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…
- FFathom Five National Marine Park
Established to protect the numerous shipwrecks, lighthouses and islands around Tobermory, this was the first park of its kind in Canada. Though the 22…
- PPerivale Gallery
This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…
- PProvidence Bay Beach
Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…
- OOjibwe Cultural Foundation
You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…
- CCabot Head Lighthouse
About 7km from Dyer’s Bay, this charming red and white lighthouse contains a small maritime museum and offers stunning views from the keeper’s perch. The…
- OOwen Sound Farmers Market
This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.
- CCentennial Museum Sheguiandah
A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bruce Peninsula.
See
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year…
See
Grey Roots Museum & Archives
About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…
See
Fathom Five National Marine Park
Established to protect the numerous shipwrecks, lighthouses and islands around Tobermory, this was the first park of its kind in Canada. Though the 22…
See
Perivale Gallery
This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…
See
Providence Bay Beach
Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…
See
Ojibwe Cultural Foundation
You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…
See
Cabot Head Lighthouse
About 7km from Dyer’s Bay, this charming red and white lighthouse contains a small maritime museum and offers stunning views from the keeper’s perch. The…
See
Owen Sound Farmers Market
This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.
See
Centennial Museum Sheguiandah
A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Bruce Peninsula
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.