Bruce Peninsula

The Bruce is a 100km limestone outcrop of craggy shorelines and green woodlands at the northern end of the Niagara Escarpment. The finger-like protrusion separates the cooler crystal waters of Georgian Bay from warmer Lake Huron. Owen Sound is the largest regional center, while delightful Tobermory is the reward at the tip of the peninsula.

Explore Bruce Peninsula

  • B

    Bruce Peninsula National Park

    Much of the area just south of Tobermory is protected by this national park, flaunting some of Ontario's finest assets: the Niagara Escarpment, 1000-year…

  • G

    Grey Roots Museum & Archives

    About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…

  • F

    Fathom Five National Marine Park

    Established to protect the numerous shipwrecks, lighthouses and islands around Tobermory, this was the first park of its kind in Canada. Though the 22…

  • P

    Perivale Gallery

    This well-respected art gallery features works by a remarkable range of Canadian fine artists, sculptors and artisans. The gallery itself, a red farmhouse…

  • P

    Providence Bay Beach

    Set on a long curving bay facing Lake Huron, this is arguably the best beach on the island. The sand is soft and tawny, the water calm, and it's backed by…

  • O

    Ojibwe Cultural Foundation

    You're free to explore on your own, but guided tours of this insightful museum are highly recommended. Rotating exhibits reflect a rich history of legends…

  • C

    Cabot Head Lighthouse

    About 7km from Dyer’s Bay, this charming red and white lighthouse contains a small maritime museum and offers stunning views from the keeper’s perch. The…

  • O

    Owen Sound Farmers Market

    This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.

  • C

    Centennial Museum Sheguiandah

    A cavernous museum along Highway 6 with a small but fascinating exhibit on the Sheguiandah archaeological site, including Paleo-Indian artifacts – pottery…

