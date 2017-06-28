Welcome to Northwest Territories
What they're missing is something unique: a potent combo of epic, remarkably beautiful, accessible terrain, singular aboriginal culture and a vibrant, cosmopolitan regional capital. With one of the world's greatest waterfalls and North America's deepest lake, it has enough brutal wilderness to keep a modern-day David Livingstone happy for a couple of lifetimes.
Yellowknife Sightseeing Tour
Yellowknife the capital city of Northwest Territories offers a charming inside to the history of the North.With over 20 points of interest including the museum - Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center, Legislative Assembly, Bush Pilots Monuments, Diamond Center, Ice Castle, Ragged Ass Road and the famous vintage Buffalo Airways planes collection that you can only find in Yellowknife, Yellowknife sightseeing tour will allow you to explore the city and learn about our national treasure.Your 3-hour tour begins with hotel pick-up and drop-offs at key historical sites with your experienced local guide narrating the rich history and culture that makes Yellowknife unique in the North. After hotel pick-up we visit Legislative Assembly where you will learn about the unique system of consensus government that sets the Northwest Territories apart; then, we tour Prince Of Wales Northern Heritage Center; next, Diamond Center where you will learn about the big three diamond mines history in Northwest Territories and if you wish you to purchase some of the local arctic diamonds, you will be given discounted rates during the tour. Your guided tour will proceed to ice road, ice castle, downtown, old town, Bush Pilots Monument - where you will learn the history behind the monument and hike up the monument to get the best sightseeing view of Yellowknife uptown and downtown. To finish the tour with northern inspiration your guide will guide you to Gallery Of The Midnight Sun where you can buy all your northern inspired souvenirs. Due to the nature of this tour last-minute changes to the itinerary are a possibility and are left up to the discretion of the tour guide and driver. Ice road and Ice Castle tours are done during Yellowknife winter season. Entrance fee is required to enter and attend live entertainments inside the Ice Castle. Your guide will inform you before the tour for any special events that will be happening at the Ice Castle.
Northern Lights Tour from Yellowknife
The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are caused by magnetic storms that graffiti the sky with vibrant colors. Depending on certain variables - weather, location, chance you could strike red or rather yellowish green and occasionally crimson, but there is never guaranteed admission to this light show. Throughout the evening, your guide will constantly be on the lookout for the best places to spot Aurora Borealis. On the tour, your guide will assist you to setup your camera and tripod. After exploring the wilderness on the lookout for the lights, you travel back to Yellowknife and finish your experience with a drop-off at your hotel.
Yellowknife Northern Lights Tour with 3-Nights Accommodation
In order to see the best best Auora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, you have to be far away from city lights disturbances. This tour package takes you far away from Yellowknife's city lights into the wilderness where your mission to see the Northern Lights will be accomplished.Tour Package Itinerary:Day 1: Arrival Yellowknife - Aurora Viewing TourUpon arrival your guide will assist you with hotel transfer. Day free of optional sightseeing. In summer/winter you have option to add a Yellowknife sightseeing tour. The tour takes you to historical buildings in Yellowknife; Legislative Assembly, museum, old town, (ice road/ice castle exploration in winter) and your professional guide will tell you the rich history behind Yellowknife.Evening: Hotel pick up followed by a guided search in the wilderness to the Aurora Borealis. After the tour, your driver will transfer you back to your hotel.Day 2: Aurora Hunting Day time to explore Yellowknife at your own leisure or you have the option to try one of the seasonal tours.(i) Summer Tours: Fishing tours, Wildlife Buffalo Tours or Glass-Works Workshop. (ii) Winter Tours: In winter time you have an option to add Dog Sledding Tours and or Ice Fishing Tours. Evening: Hotel Pick up and your guide/driver takes you for another night of spectacular Aurora hunting tour to a different location.Your night ends with transportation back to hotel.Day 3: Aurora VillageDay free for you to tour on your own or you can join one of our seasonal tours.(i) Summer Tours: Cameron Falls Hiking, Aboriginal Cultural Tours or Glass-Works Workshops(ii) Winter Tours: Dog Sledding Tours, Ice Fishing Tours, Snowmobile Tours and or Glass-Works WorkshopsEvening: Early hotel pickup for 3-course dinner at Aurora Village. After dinner heated tee-pees will be available for you to relax whilst waiting for Aurora Borealis to come and dance your night away. Night ends with transportation back to hotel.Day 4; Hotel Check-Out and Airport DeparturesHotel check-out and transfer to the airport.
Cameron Falls Hiking Tour from Yellowknife
Walk over ancient volcanic rocks from four billion years ago and make your way to a cascading waterfall! This is a 5-hour hiking tour, but is suitable for all skill levels.Your guide will take you along the hiking trail and into the rocky landscape until you reach the Cameron River Falls. Along the way you will have the chance to see some of the other local lakes and potential wildlife. Transportation, snacks and water are included.
Yellowknife Dog Sledding Tour
After hotel pickup, your tour starts at a dog sledding location, where your professional dog musher will instruct and guide you through all the safety features of this tour. Following the instruction, sit back and enjoy the ride! Your dog-sled adventure begins at the kennels. As your sled-dogs sled through the frozen lake, they'll pick up speed through the trails before returning to the kennels. After your1-hour dog-sledding tour, your driver/guide will drive you back to the hotel. Hot chocolate, coffee and tea are available if you wish to warm up after an adrenaline chilling ride. Warm winter gear is recommended for this tour. For winter gear reservation contact tour operator.
Yellowknife Ice Road Adventure
Your ice road adventure begins with hotel pick up. Enjoy the scenery as your driver/guide stops by ice road, boat houses, snow castle for photography. On a good sunny day you will have opportunity to take Sun-dog right on the middle of the Ice Road. Learn the history about Great Slave Lake and the local residents that call it home. Taste some of Great Slave Lake smoked fish from fish plant. Absorb some knowledge from local fisherman on how they manage to catch some of the world largest fish in extreme cold temperatures from fully frozen thick ice on Great Slave Lake. At the fish market you will have opportunity to shop fresh fish and smoked fish from Great Slave Lake. At the end of tour your driver/guide will drop you off at hotel. Tour Highlights Photography on Ice Road Visit Snow Castle & Fish Plant Up close photography of boat houses What's Included Round trip hotel - tour transportation Licensed tour guide What's Not Included Snow Castle entrance fee Camera and pictures ***Please note Snow Castle is open only in March and entrance fee isn't included. Construction phase of the Snow Castle starts in January. Before March you will have opportunity to see the construction phase and take some stunning pictures and videos of Snow King at work* **