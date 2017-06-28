Yellowknife Sightseeing Tour

Yellowknife the capital city of Northwest Territories offers a charming inside to the history of the North.With over 20 points of interest including the museum - Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center, Legislative Assembly, Bush Pilots Monuments, Diamond Center, Ice Castle, Ragged Ass Road and the famous vintage Buffalo Airways planes collection that you can only find in Yellowknife, Yellowknife sightseeing tour will allow you to explore the city and learn about our national treasure.Your 3-hour tour begins with hotel pick-up and drop-offs at key historical sites with your experienced local guide narrating the rich history and culture that makes Yellowknife unique in the North. After hotel pick-up we visit Legislative Assembly where you will learn about the unique system of consensus government that sets the Northwest Territories apart; then, we tour Prince Of Wales Northern Heritage Center; next, Diamond Center where you will learn about the big three diamond mines history in Northwest Territories and if you wish you to purchase some of the local arctic diamonds, you will be given discounted rates during the tour. Your guided tour will proceed to ice road, ice castle, downtown, old town, Bush Pilots Monument - where you will learn the history behind the monument and hike up the monument to get the best sightseeing view of Yellowknife uptown and downtown. To finish the tour with northern inspiration your guide will guide you to Gallery Of The Midnight Sun where you can buy all your northern inspired souvenirs. Due to the nature of this tour last-minute changes to the itinerary are a possibility and are left up to the discretion of the tour guide and driver. Ice road and Ice Castle tours are done during Yellowknife winter season. Entrance fee is required to enter and attend live entertainments inside the Ice Castle. Your guide will inform you before the tour for any special events that will be happening at the Ice Castle.