Western Newfoundland

Western Newfoundland presents many visitors with their first view of the Rock, thanks to the ferry landing at Port aux Basques. It's big, cliffy, even a bit forbidding with all those wood houses clinging to the jagged shoreline against the roaring wind. From Port aux Basques, poky fishing villages cast lines to the east, while Newfoundland's second-largest town, Corner Brook, raises its wintry head (via its ski mountain) to the northeast.

Explore Western Newfoundland

  • R

    Rose Blanche Lighthouse

    Built in 1873, this is the last remaining granite lighthouse on the Atlantic seaboard. It's a slate-grey, rugged beauty, overlooking a stormy coast that…

  • C

    Captain James Cook Monument

    While this cliff-top monument is admirable – a tribute to James Cook for his work in surveying the region in the mid-1760s – it's the panoramic view over…

  • B

    Barachois Pond Provincial Park

    This popular park, sitting just south of Rte 480 on Hwy 1, is one of the few in the province to offer a backcountry experience. From the campground, the…

  • B

    Boutte du Cap

    The southwestern tip of the peninsula is one of those Newfoundland places where the wind blows and the ocean rumbles and you generally feel as if you're…

  • T

    The Gravels

    The spit of land that connects Port au Port to the mainland looks as if it could be snipped away with a pair of dull scissors. In fact, this isthmus is…

  • G

    Grand Bay West Beach

    Located a short distance west of town, the long shore is backed by grassy dunes, which are breeding grounds for the endangered piping plover. The Grand…

  • C

    Cape Ray Lighthouse

    After the original 1871 lighthouse was struck by lightning and burned in 1885, it was replaced by the current version. The compound has artifacts from the…

  • R

    Railway Heritage Centre

    The center has two things going on. One is a museum stuffed with shipwreck artifacts. Its showpiece is the astrolabe, a striking brass navigational…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Newfoundland.

