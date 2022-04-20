The island of Miquelon is less visited and far less developed than St-Pierre. The village of Miquelon, centered on the church, is at the northern tip of…
St-Pierre & Miquelon
Twenty-five kilometers offshore from the Burin Peninsula floats a little piece of France. The islands of St-Pierre and Miquelon aren't just French-like with their berets, baguettes and Bordeaux – they are France, governed and financed by the tricolore. Locals kiss their hellos and pay in euros, sweet smells waft from myriad pastry shops, and French cars crowd the tiny one-way streets. It's a world away from Newfoundland.
St-Pierre is the more populated and developed island, with most of its 5500 residents living in the town of St-Pierre. Miquelon is larger geographically but has only 600 residents overall.
Jacques Cartier claimed the islands for France in 1536, after they were discovered by the Portuguese in 1520. At the end of the Seven Years' War in 1763, the islands were turned over to Britain, only to be given back to France in 1816. And French they've remained ever since.
Explore St-Pierre & Miquelon
- MMiquelon & Langlade
The island of Miquelon is less visited and far less developed than St-Pierre. The village of Miquelon, centered on the church, is at the northern tip of…
- ÎÎle aux Marins
The magical Île aux Marins ('Sailor Island'; often translated as 'Pioneer Island') is a beautiful abandoned village on an island out in the St-Pierre…
- LL'Arche Museum
The well-done exhibits here cover the islands' history, including Prohibition times. The showstopper is the guillotine – the only one to slice in North…
- MMaison Jézéquel
Located on Île aux Marins, this small museum offers a peek into the daily life of a fishing family in the French North Atlantic circa the 19th century…
- LLes Salines
Old-timers hang out around this scenic cluster of multihued fishing shacks.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St-Pierre & Miquelon.
See
Miquelon & Langlade
The island of Miquelon is less visited and far less developed than St-Pierre. The village of Miquelon, centered on the church, is at the northern tip of…
See
Île aux Marins
The magical Île aux Marins ('Sailor Island'; often translated as 'Pioneer Island') is a beautiful abandoned village on an island out in the St-Pierre…
See
L'Arche Museum
The well-done exhibits here cover the islands' history, including Prohibition times. The showstopper is the guillotine – the only one to slice in North…
See
Maison Jézéquel
Located on Île aux Marins, this small museum offers a peek into the daily life of a fishing family in the French North Atlantic circa the 19th century…
See
Les Salines
Old-timers hang out around this scenic cluster of multihued fishing shacks.
Guidebooks
Learn more about St-Pierre & Miquelon
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.