Muskoka Lakes

The city of Barrie marks the end of Toronto's suburban sprawl and the gateway to the Muskoka Lakes region, although pleasant, lakeside Barrie can feel like just another Toronto suburb at times.

The Muskoka Lakes (or just Muskoka) is a broader name for the region comprising Lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph, among many smaller others. Originally rich in lumber production and shipbuilding, the area is now at the heart of 'cottage country': a popular place for families to enjoy the water and, for many, to retire. Ontario's most extravagant cottages are here, many in the fabulous 'Millionaires' Row' on Lake Muskoka. Schedule a few days to explore the beauty and serenity of this forested, watery region, particularly delightful in the fall.

  • M

    Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre

    This well-conceived museum tells the region’s rich history of the First Nations people who lived here, the European settlers and loggers who displaced…

  • G

    Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery

    Thirty-six beautiful murals, reproductions of Ontario landscapes painted by Tom Thomson and the famous Group of Seven artists he inspired, are a highlight…

  • M

    Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

    This family-run cranberry farm offers tours of its facilities, self-guided nature trails, and even cranberry wine tastings. Stop by in late September for…

  • M

    Muskoka Heritage Place

    Come here for a historical perspective of the region, which includes an authentic pioneer village with staff in period dress, a small but informative…

  • B

    Bracebridge Falls

    Near the visitor center you'll find the best known of Bracebridge's 22 waterfalls, Bracebridge Falls. Though this one is artificial – it was created as…

  • L

    Leacock Museum National Historic Site

    In 1928 Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock built a lavish waterfront house that has since become the Leacock Museum. Some rooms were kept as Leacock left…

  • C

    Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum

    Halfway between Orillia and Midland, on Hwy 12 before it connects with Hwy 400, you'll find this charming riverside folk museum with its sweet collection…

