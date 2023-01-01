Montréal’s performing-arts center is the nexus for artistic and cultural events. Several renowned musical companies call Place des Arts home, including Opéra de Montréal and the Montréal Symphony Orchestra, based in the acoustically brilliant 2100-seat Maison Symphonique. It’s also center stage for Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. A key part of the Quartier des Spectacles, the complex embraces an outdoor plaza with fountains and an ornamental pool and is attached to the Complexe Desjardins shopping center via an underground tunnel.

The six halls also include the 3000-seat Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, where Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal and the Opéra de Montréal perform. The 1500-seat Théâtre Maisonneuve hosts variety shows, dance performances and circus arts, while the smaller Cinquième Salle hosts cabaret, experimental theater and small concerts.