Musée d'Art Contemporain

Montréal

MONTREAL CANADA SEPT 15: Musee d'art contemporain de Montreal. The MACM was the first institution in Canada devoted exclusively to contemporary art.in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Shutterstock / meunierd

This showcase of modern Canadian and international art has eight galleries divided between past greats (since 1939) and exciting current developments. A weighty collection of 7600 permanent works includes Québécois legends Jean-Paul Riopelle, Paul-Émile Borduas and Geneviève Cadieux, but also temporary exhibitions of the latest trends in current art from Canadian and international artists. Forms range from traditional to new media, from painting, sculpture and prints to installation art, photography and video.

