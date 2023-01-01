You (or your kids) can experience the thrill of space flight in this interactive museum of space and new technologies. Virtual missions include a moon landing and Mars exploration, while exhibits focus on the solar system, satellite communications and space travel, and there are mock-ups of rockets, the space shuttle Endeavor and planets.

The center also runs space camps (mostly in French, though some weeks are bilingual) for one to five days for kids aged five to 13 in a sort of mini-NASA training. Older kids (age nine to 15) can take part in three- or six-day camp sessions where they overnight in space-station-like sleeping modules.