Jasper is a rugged beauty; it's more raw and less tourist-pampering than its southern cousin Banff, and hence host to a more ambitious, adventurous…
Jasper National Park
In a modern world of clamorous cities and ubiquitous social media, Jasper seems like the perfect antidote. Who needs a shrink when you’ve got Maligne Lake? What use is Facebook when you’re a two-day hike from the nearest road? And how can you possibly describe the Athabasca Glacier in a 140-character tweet?
Filled with the kind of immense scenery that could turn the most monosyllabic hermit into a romantic poet, Jasper is a rugged beauty; more raw and less tourist-pampering than its southern cousin Banff, and hence host to a more ambitious, adventurous visitor. Its tour de force is its extensive multipurpose trail network, much of it instantly accessible from the park’s compact townsite. Backing it up is abundant wildlife, colossal icefields and – for the brave – the kind of desolate backcountry that makes you feel as though you’re a good few kilometers (and centuries) from anything resembling civilization.
Explore Jasper National Park
- Jasper National Park
- Athabasca Glacier
The tongue of the Athabasca Glacier runs from the Columbia Icefield to within walking distance of the road opposite the Icefield Centre. It can be visited…
- Miette Hot Springs
More remote than Banff's historic springs, Miette Hot Springs ('discovered' in 1909) are 61km northeast of Jasper off Hwy 16, near the park's eastern…
- Maligne Lake
Almost 50km from Jasper at the end of a stunning road that bears its name, 22km-long Maligne Lake is the recipient of a lot of hype. It's the largest lake…
- Jasper Skytram
If the average, boring views from Jasper just aren't blowing your hair back, go for a ride on this sightseeing gondola. The seven-minute journey …
- Peyto Lake
You'll have already seen the indescribably vibrant blue color of Peyto Lake in a thousand publicity shots, but there's nothing like gazing at the real…
- CColumbia Icefield
About halfway between Lake Louise village and Jasper Town, you'll glimpse the vast Columbia Icefield, covering an area the size of Vancouver and feeding…
- MMt Edith Cavell
Rising like a snowy sentinel over Jasper Town, Mt Edith Cavell (3363m) is one of the park’s most distinctive and physically arresting peaks. What it lacks…
- AAthabasca Falls
Despite being only 23m high, Athabasca Falls is Jasper’s most dramatic and voluminous waterfall, a deafening combination of sound, spray and water. The…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jasper National Park.
Jasper National Park
Athabasca Glacier
Miette Hot Springs
Maligne Lake
Jasper Skytram
Peyto Lake
Columbia Icefield
Mt Edith Cavell
Athabasca Falls
