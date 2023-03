Granted, it's not the Louvre, or even Vancouver Art Gallery for that matter, but this east-of-downtown art nook does harbor one of Canada's best Emily Carr collections. Aside from the Victoria-born painter's swirling nature canvases, you'll find an immersive display of Asian art and changing temporary exhibitions. Check online for events, including lectures and frequent guided tours. Admission is by donation on the first Tuesday of every month.