Gastown & Chinatown

The spot where pioneer-era Vancouver began, Gastown is the city's cobbled old-town district. Rapidly transforming in recent years, its heritage buildings are now home to some of the city's best independent boutiques, bars and restaurants. Almost as old, historic Chinatown is one of Canada's largest and most vibrant and has recently begun gentrifying at an even faster rate – hence the new condo blocks and hipster coffee shops that are making the original grocery stores look shabbier than ever. These fascinating adjoining areas invite plenty of on-foot exploration.

  • Vancouver Police Museum & Archives

    Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…

  • Steam Clock

    Halfway along Water St, this oddly popular tourist magnet lures the cameras with its tooting steam whistle. Built in 1977, the clock's mechanism is…

  • M

    Maple Tree Square

    The intersection where Vancouver began was the site of John 'Gassy Jack' Deighton's first pub, and the spot where the inaugural city-council meeting was…

  • C

    Chinatown Millennium Gate

    Inaugurated in 2002, Chinatown's towering entrance is the landmark most visitors look for. Stand well back, since the decoration is mostly on its lofty…

  • G

    Gassy Jack Statue

    It's amusing to think that Vancouver's favorite statue is a testament to the virtues of drink. At least that's one interpretation of the John 'Gassy Jack'…

  • D

    Dominion Building

    A handsome architectural vestige of yesteryear Vancouver, this copper-hued, French-style vintage skyscraper across from Victory Square is well worth a…

  • Woodward's

    The project that catalyzed latter-day Downtown Eastside redevelopment, this former iconic department store was a derelict shell after closing in the early…

  • J

    Jack Chow Building

    This unusual spot was known for decades as the Sam Kee Building until Jack Chow Insurance changed the name and spruced it up. Listed in the Guinness Book…

