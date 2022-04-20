Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…
Gastown & Chinatown
The spot where pioneer-era Vancouver began, Gastown is the city's cobbled old-town district. Rapidly transforming in recent years, its heritage buildings are now home to some of the city's best independent boutiques, bars and restaurants. Almost as old, historic Chinatown is one of Canada's largest and most vibrant and has recently begun gentrifying at an even faster rate – hence the new condo blocks and hipster coffee shops that are making the original grocery stores look shabbier than ever. These fascinating adjoining areas invite plenty of on-foot exploration.
Explore Gastown & Chinatown
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gastown & Chinatown.
See
Vancouver Police Museum & Archives
Illuminating Vancouver's crime-and-vice-addled history, this quirky museum has had a recent makeover, uncovering the former coroner's courtroom (spot the…
See
Dr Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden & Park
A tranquil break from bustling Chinatown, this intimate 'garden of ease' reflects Taoist principles of balance and harmony. Entry includes an optional 45…
See
Steam Clock
Halfway along Water St, this oddly popular tourist magnet lures the cameras with its tooting steam whistle. Built in 1977, the clock's mechanism is…
See
Maple Tree Square
The intersection where Vancouver began was the site of John 'Gassy Jack' Deighton's first pub, and the spot where the inaugural city-council meeting was…
See
Chinatown Millennium Gate
Inaugurated in 2002, Chinatown's towering entrance is the landmark most visitors look for. Stand well back, since the decoration is mostly on its lofty…
See
Gassy Jack Statue
It's amusing to think that Vancouver's favorite statue is a testament to the virtues of drink. At least that's one interpretation of the John 'Gassy Jack'…
See
Dominion Building
A handsome architectural vestige of yesteryear Vancouver, this copper-hued, French-style vintage skyscraper across from Victory Square is well worth a…
See
Woodward's
The project that catalyzed latter-day Downtown Eastside redevelopment, this former iconic department store was a derelict shell after closing in the early…
See
Jack Chow Building
This unusual spot was known for decades as the Sam Kee Building until Jack Chow Insurance changed the name and spruced it up. Listed in the Guinness Book…
