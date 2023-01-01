Westminster Pier Park

Sandwiched between railway tracks and the mighty Fraser River, this linear boardwalk park is an excellent New West addition. Join the locals for a breezy promenade stroll and check out the public art, water-facing seats (heron-sightings are common) and stepped wall of screen-printed photos detailing the city's past. There's also a seasonal concession stand serving ice-cream and more.

A clever transformation of what was long a grubby stretch of city shoreline, this brilliant park also has a busy playground, free-use hammocks and sandy volleyball courts. But the most popular selfies are shot around the amazing public artwork at one end: a jagged row of metal freight containers formed into a gravity-defying 'W' shape.